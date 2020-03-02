Greek PM hails ‘statement of support’ from EU institutions
The Greek prime minister said he, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassli and European Council President Charles Michel will visit the Evros land border with Turkey on Tuesday.
In a tweet Monday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the planned visit as an “important statement of support by all 3 institutions at a time when Greece is successfully defending EU borders.”