Erdogan warns ‘millions’ of refugees will soon head toward Europe

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had no intention of stopping migrant flows to the European Union warning that “millions” of people would soon head toward Europe.



“After we opened the doors, there were multiple calls saying ‘close the doors’,” Erdogan said in Ankara Monday according to reports.



“I told them ‘it’s done. It’s finished. The doors are now open. Now, you will have to take your share of the burden’,” he said.



“Since we have opened the borders, the number of refugees heading toward Europe has reached hundreds of thousands. This number will soon be in the millions,” he said.



According to reports, Erdogan also said he hoped to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Syria when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Thursday in the wake of clashes with Russian-backed Syrian forces in the country’s northwestern Idlib province.