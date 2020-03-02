Photographic Pairs | Athens | To March 4

The annual “Photographic Pairs” exhibition, organized by the Hellenic American Union, the Hellenic American College (HAEC) and the Photography Circle, is holding its 2020 edition at the Hellenic American Union’s Kennedy Gallery. Every year, a selection of work by two different photographers is displayed side by side in order to highlight similarities or underlying differences. This year the pair being presented are Greek photographers Kostas Karamolegos and Antigoni Mirilakou. Admission is free of charge and opening hours on the last day of the show are 12-9 p.m.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,

tel 210.368.0900