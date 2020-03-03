NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Trump backs Greek efforts to secure borders, White House says

TAGS: US, Migration, Diplomacy

The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the migration crisis evolving on Greece’s borders with Turkey.

“The President expressed his support for Greece’s efforts to secure its borders and encouraged Greece to work with regional partners to address the mass movement of migrants into Europe,” the White House said in a statement.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 