Trump backs Greek efforts to secure borders, White House says
The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the migration crisis evolving on Greece’s borders with Turkey.
“The President expressed his support for Greece’s efforts to secure its borders and encouraged Greece to work with regional partners to address the mass movement of migrants into Europe,” the White House said in a statement.