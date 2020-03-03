Erdogan refused to discuss migrant crisis with Mitsotakis, Bulgarian PM says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to hold multilateral talks on easing the migrant crisis that would involve Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has claimed according to reports.



According to Euractiv website, Borissov said that he had planned to organize a meeting in Sofia on Friday bringing together Erdogan, Mitsotakis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council.



“[Erdogan] was ready to come to Sofia on Friday, but his unwillingness to sit at a table with his colleague Mitsotakis cooled my desire to hold this meeting,” Borissov was quoted as saying.



According to the same report, Erdogan assured the Bulgarian leader that “Ankara would honor its commitment not to allow migration pressure on Bulgaria.”