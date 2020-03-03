BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Viohalco subsidiary evolving into key REIC market player

NIKOS ROUSSANOGLOU

TAGS: Business, Property

Viohalco group subsidiary Noval Properties is evolving into the second strongest player in the Greek real estate investment market, as it controls a portfolio of 41 properties with a total value of 300 million euros (in end-2019).

Noval is carrying out a significant investment program that is centered on the expansion of its existing malls in Athens and Corinth, namely River West (pictured) and Mare West respectively.

It also includes the development of key Athens city center holdings such as a 70,000-square meter plot on Pireos Avenue.

