Berlin forum set to boost German-Greek cooperation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Greece expects to receive confirmation of interest in investments from German companies and the German government with the announcement of business deals at Monday’s Greek-German Business Forum in Berlin, where Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are keynote speakers.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and German Ambassador in Athens Ernst Reichel told a press conference in the Greek capital on Tuesday that there will be announcements at the forum concerning agreements, but avoided revealing the details so as not to “ruin the surprise,” they said.

“There are great prospects for growth and I see opportunities not only in the traditional sectors of German-Greek investments, such as infrastructures, telecommunications and tourism, but also beyond those, in logistics, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy sources,” said Reichel.

Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Gerassimos Thomas said that the forum in Berlin is a key step toward reaching the targets of the government’s national plan on energy and the climate. He added that the plan provides for investments of 44 billion euros and especially in renewable energy sources projects investments of 8 billion euros in the next 10 years.

Thomas added that Greece will be holding discussions at the forum on waste management, technical cooperation with Germany on decarbonization – as announced by Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis – and energy efficiency, where there is already Greek-German cooperation. He also pointed to bilateral initiatives or even announcements of specific investment decisions.