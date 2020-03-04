Coronavirus: Greece confirms new case
Greece has confirmed a new case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said Wednesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to eight.
The latest case of COVID-19 involves a man who is related to a previously confirmed case that remains in an isolation unit in a hospital in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
It was diagnosed by experts at the Medical School of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki.
So far, all Greek cases have reported mild symptoms.