Bomb goes off at a Cyprus media outlet

Limassol police are investigating a bomb attack outside the building of a media group, which houses a number of outlets including Cyprus Times.



A bomb went off in the wee hours Wednesday morning at the entrance of MC Digital Media, with police saying high explosives were used in the attack.



An official statement said a homemade pipe bomb exploded around 2.10 a.m., causing extensive damages in the entrance of the building.



Police cordoned off the scene, located on Kamelias Street, while investigators were combing the area for evidence and a possible motive.



It was not clear whether the bomb attack was linked to news coverage, with reports suggesting nothing had been ruled out.



In a video clip published by daily Politis, audio is heard during an onsite interview suggesting that no phone call had been placed ahead of the explosion and nobody on staff had received advanced warning.



The MC Digital Media network includes the Cyprustimes.com news site as well as other sports, life, showbiz, and economy pages.



No injuries were reported.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]