Greek military releases videos showing border surveillance exercises
The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) on Wednesday released a series of videos showing surveillance exercises in border areas.
The videos show exercises aimed at turning back undocumented migrants trying to enter Greece, including footage recorded during the night, and exercises on shooting ranges.
Following the arrival of thousands of migrants at the land border with Turkey, the Greek authorities on March 1 suspended asylum applications for a month.