Revamp planned for 19 Athens playgrounds

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Wednesday unveiled plans to revamp 19 playgrounds across the capital as part of his broader plan to improve the daily life of city-dwellers.

The playgrounds – which are in Ambelokipi, Kypseli, Goudi, Votanikos and other densely populated neighborhoods – are to be overhauled with the aim of meeting modern safety standards and to be fully accessible to children with mobility problems.

Once the 19 playgrounds have been revamped, authorities will shift their attention to other sites across the capital.

“The important thing is not to have lots of playgrounds on paper alone,” Bakoyannis said.

“The point is for them to be modern, safe and functional. For the City of Athens, these are the projects that matter, those that improve people’s daily life,” Bakoyannis said.