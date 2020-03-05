Information is one of the key weapons at play in the hybrid threat that faces the country right now, as more and more refugees and migrants gather at Greece’s border with Turkey.

Turkey has already mobilized every means at its disposal to conduct “communication warfare,” either through propaganda promoting its tactics, or by slandering Greece and accordingly influencing European public opinion.

There are precedents in internet warfare across the world from which Athens can learn some valuable lessons and organize its defense against this onslaught.