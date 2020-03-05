Eurasia Group: Risk of a bigger refugee crisis remains
A European show of force to help secure Greece’s borders coupled with extra EU cash for Turkey “will likely stabilize refugee flows in the short term,” according to a note by risk consultancy think tank issued Thursday.
However, it said that because of competing objectives of Russia and Turkey in Syria, the lack of European consensus on a credible burden-sharing regime on refugee allocation, and improving weather conditions, “the risk of a crisis remains over the medium term.”