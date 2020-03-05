NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Eurasia Group: Risk of a bigger refugee crisis remains

TAGS: Migration

A European show of force to help secure Greece’s borders coupled with extra EU cash for Turkey “will likely stabilize refugee flows in the short term,” according to a note by risk consultancy think tank issued Thursday.

However, it said that because of competing objectives of Russia and Turkey in Syria, the lack of European consensus on a credible burden-sharing regime on refugee allocation, and improving weather conditions, “the risk of a crisis remains over the medium term.”

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 