Red Cross offers aid to help tackle migration crisis

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will support its Greek chapter with an initial 300,000 euros, its president Francesco Rocca said on Thursday after his visit to the Kastanies border station at the Greek-Turkish border in the Evros region.

The European Union "must understand it cannot let Greece meet this great challenge alone," he said, refering to the unfolding migration crisis and the thousands of refugees stuck in the buffer zone with no right of entry into Greece, adding that the primary concern should be the safeguarding of human dignity.

Rocca also said that the IFRC will continue to support the Hellenic Red Cross and will sustain its aid actions for refugees and migrants as required.

On his part, Greek chapter President Antonios Avgerinos thanked Rocca for the financial help but also for visiting the region.

Rocca will visit the island of Lesvos on Friday.