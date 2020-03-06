Dendias: Evidence that border migratory movement is spurred by Turkey

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Greece has “clear evidence” that the recent movement of migrants and refugees from Turkish cities towards the border with Greece “has been created and orchestrated by Turkey.”

“I want to be clear that the European Union will not allow the use of human suffering,” Dendias added as he arrived at a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

EU foreign ministers will discuss, among others, the situation that is developing at Greece's eastern land and sea borders with Turkey.

“We are facing a massive movement of migrants to the Greek and European borders," Dendias said, adding that these are "migrants have been living in Turkey for years.”