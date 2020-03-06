Professor trapped in car by angry students

The head of the history and archaeology faculty at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, Basil Gounaris, said he fell victim to bullying on the campus grounds on Friday, claiming that a group of youths surrounded him in his car, jeered at him and prevented him from leaving.

“They told me that my ‘time was up’,” Gounaris wrote in a post on Facebook, attributing the stunt to anger among some students about his changes to the curriculum.

The academic indicated that it was not the first time he has been targeted by disgruntled students, claiming to have been subjected to “endless physical and psychological violence,” and hitting out at “small groups using violence to impose their opinions.”