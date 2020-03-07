Girl critical after being hit by car

A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition at an Athens hospital over the weekend after a motorist lost control of his vehicle in the early hours of Friday in the Athens neighborhood of Gyzi and hit the girl while she was walking with her grandmother on the sidewalk.



According to witnesses, the motorist lost control of his vehicle before smashing into two parked cars and then knocking over a street sign and hitting the girl.



There were no reports of injuries to the grandmother, according to the Traffic Police, which has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.



The likeliest scenario is a mechanical problem with the car, sources said.