Walkouts to disrupt court proceedings

Court employees are to continue with daily walkouts Monday and Tuesday, in protest at what they say are unacceptable working conditions.



The walkouts, scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., are expected to disrupt court proceedings.



Among other things, workers are protesting understaffing and “dangerous and unhealthy working conditions” for court staff, citing old buildings that are not maintained and an antiquated administrative system that perpetuates a backlog of cases.