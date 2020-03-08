Cyprus sends security forces to help guard Greek border

Cyprus will send security forces to the Greek-Turkish land border at Evros to help protect it, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said in a statement Sunday.

Later Sunday, Krousos specified that Cyprus will send 22 riot policemen, or a “full anti-demonstration unit” to the border to assist Greece. He said that a Greek military plane was on its way to Cyprus to pick up the reinforcements later Sunday.

Krousos said the decision to send the force was announced by Cypriot President Nicos Anastassiades to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a telephone conversation the two had Sunday morning.

“The President's proposal was gratefully accepted by Greece's Prime Minister and, therefore, a force from Cyprus' security forces will travel to Greece immediately to defend and guard Greece's, and Europe's, borders,” the Cyprus spokesman's statement said.

[AP]