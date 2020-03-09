NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cars torched in Glyfada

Police in Athens were seeking the unidentified arsonists who torched five cars in the suburb of Glyfada southeast of Athens early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called on Tainarou Street around 2 a.m. to extinguish the fires.

No injuries were reported.

The motive behind the attacks was unclear. However, self-styled anarchists have previously claimed responsibility for the torching of luxury cars in an alleged response to police operations to evacuate squats in Athens and what they said was the targeting by the state of migrants and refugees.

