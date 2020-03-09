Police search for armed robbery suspect
Online
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing the National Bank branch on Amfitryonos Street in Palaio Faliro south of Athens on Monday morning.
Police are searching for a man accused of robbing the National Bank branch on Amfitryonos Street in Palaio Faliro south of Athens on Monday morning.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, but the man, who was wearing a mask, did point a gun at the clerk.
The man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.