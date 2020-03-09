Tourism, shipping worried over coronavirus impact

Concerns are growing over the impact of the coronavirus on tourism and shipping, the two pillars of the Greek economy.

“All of us in the tourism industry are concerned. The season has not started for us yet, but it is already under way for cruise ships and the situation that has emerged in the country is already quite difficult to manage,” Antonis Stelliatos, president of the Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners Association, told a recent briefing held by the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry.

“If tourism does not perform well, this will be very negative for Greek economy,” he said. [Xinhua]