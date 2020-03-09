Police seize 1.1 tons of cannabis in trailer from Albania

Police handout photo

The police narcotics unit of Attica announced on Monday that it seized 1.1 tons of unprocessed cannabis stashed in a trailer and arrested two foreign nationals, a man and woman, who are members of an international drug distribution network.

The two suspects were arrested on Saturday evening after their trailer had crossed earlier in the day into Greece from Albania at the Mavromati border station in northwestern Igoumenitsa.

The investigation revealed that the network smuggled large quantities of unprocessed cannabis from Albania and distributed it in Greece, Europe and Turkey. Police have also identified a third suspected gang member, also a foreign national.

According to estimates, the seized drugs would have fetched profits of 1.73 million euros for the gang.

The trailer was tracked down by police after an exchange of information between border officers in Igoumenitsa and the drugs task force unit in Attica.