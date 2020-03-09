All flights to and from northern Italy suspended

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday imposed a two-week suspension on all flights to and from northern Italy where much of the country is on lockdown following the fast spread of the coronavirus.

The CAA announced the suspension on Monday, saying it was “giving priority to the safety of passengers and of flights, in alignment with the directions of the Health Ministry and EODY,” referring to the National Health Organization by its acronym.

The suspension on flights to the regions of Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto is to apply through March 23 and affects all Greek airports and all airlines, CAA said.