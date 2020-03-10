Athens’ Agia Marina metro station closed on weekend for work

Athens metro operator Attiko Metro said on Tuesday that the Agia Marina station will be closed on the weekend of March 14 and 15.

The station, which is the western terminus of the metro’s Line 3, will be closed as work is carried on the line’s extension to the suburbs of Agia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikaia.

Passengers using Line 3, which links Agia Marina to Athens International Airport, will have to get off at the previous stop, Egaleo.