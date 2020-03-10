Three charged over attack at Konstantinos Mitsotakis Foundation

Three of the four people detained on Monday in connection with an attack on the Konstantinos Mitsotakis Foundation in Athens in January were arrested Tuesday and charged with being members of an anarchist group that has claimed responsibility for a series of arson attacks against targets around the capital and assaults on riot police since the beginning of the year.

Charges were filed against the two men and a woman by an investigative magistrate. The fate of the fourth suspect was not clear.

All four were nabbed on Monday after police raids on their homes.

The attack on the Konstantinos Mitsotakis Foundation, which occurred on January 6, involved a homemade explosive device that was placed outside the entrance on Psaromilingou Street in downtown Kerameikos.

The blast caused limited damage, scorching the building’s facade.