Three arrested after burglary call in Athenian suburb

Three Roma men were arrested on Tuesday by police after a car chase on Kifissias Avenue from the northern suburb of Maroussi to Kifissia.

Officers of the Dias motorcycle unit responded to a report of a burglary at a home in Maroussi and the chase began after the driver of a car carrying five people refused to pull over and sped off.



Police, who reportedly fired shots in the air during the chase, caught up with the car at the intersection of Kifissias Avenue and Deligianni Street and arrested the three men, while the other two escaped.