Greek coast guard vessel harassed by Turkish boat off Kos
A video posted on Twitter on Wednesday showed the harassment of a vessel of the Greek Coast Guard by a Turkish Coast Guard boat off the Greek island of Kos.
In the video, which was posted by the correspondent of Germany's Bild in Greece, Greek Coast Guard officers on the boat can be heard saying, "they hit us from behind, they broke the edge."
Last week, a similar incident involving a Turkish Coast Guard vessel chasing a Greek one was recorded off the coast of Lesvos.
While everyone thinks its calm in the #Aegean because there are no refugee boats arriving in the islands, #Greece ‘s @HCoastGuard is being dangerously harassed by a Turkish vessel.— Liana Spyropoulou (@LSpyropoulou) March 11, 2020
Exclusive footage obtained by @BILD shows what is really happening away from the media. #Turkey pic.twitter.com/KB2bosbWNO