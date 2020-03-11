Greek coast guard vessel rammed by Turkish boat off Kos

A video posted on Twitter on Wednesday showed a vessel of the Greek Coast Guard being hit by a Turkish Coast Guard boat off the Greek island of Kos.

In an announcement later Wednesday, the Shipping Ministry said that it is treating the incident, which took place at 5.45 a.m., as a deliberate attempt by the Turkish Coast Guard to ram the Greek boat.

In the video, which was posted by the correspondent of Germany's Bild in Greece, Greek Coast Guard officers on the boat can be heard saying, “they hit us from behind, they broke the edge.”

The Greek vessel was patrolling the sea border at the time of the incident, which resulted in some damage to the boat but no injuries.

Last week, a similar incident involving a Turkish Coast Guard vessel chasing a Greek one was recorded off the coast of Lesvos.