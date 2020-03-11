EC president von der Leyen due in Athens on Thursday with home affairs commissioner

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to visit Greece on Wednesday with Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Julia Margareta Johansson to follow up on pledges of EU support announced last week during the EC president's visit at the outset of the crisis at the Greek-Turkish lander border.

The visit is expected to focus in particular on tackling the situation of some 5,500 unaccompanied child migrants currently living in overcrowded state camps on the Greek islands.

The EC president and commissioner are to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visit the state reception center in Elaionas, west of central Athens.

The commissioner is also to meet with representatives of human rights groups and non-government organizations working with migrants and refugees in Greece.