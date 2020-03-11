NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Nationwide crackdown on cars parked on wheelchair ramps

TAGS: Crime

Traffic police targeting so-called antisocial traffic violations issued more than 1,500 tickets for the owners of vehicles found to be blocking access to wheelchair ramps earlier this month, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The crackdown was carried out between March 2-8 in different parts of the country.

The majority of the 1,567 confirmed violations were in Attica (386), Thessaloniki (171), the Cretan cities of Iraklio (101), Rethymno (81) and Hania (79), and the region of Pella in northern Greece.

Officers checked a total of 13,431 vehicles during the crackdown.

