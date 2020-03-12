US supports ‘Greece’s sovereign right to protect border,’ says Pyatt

The United States supports “Greece’s sovereign right to protect its border, work to de-escalate tensions and end provocative acts and false claims in social media,” Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt said on Thursday.

In a Tweet following a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens, Pyatt repeated assurances made by Washington earlier this month in support of the country’s decision to protect its northeastern land border with Turkey against the influx of thousands of refugees and migrants.



“The United States recognizes Greece’s right to enforce its laws along its borders,” a State Department official had said earlier this month in response to a question from Hellas Journal, a Greek-language network based in New York, after hundreds of migrants tried to force their way across the border from Turkey after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement.