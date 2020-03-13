Migrant arrivals on Greek islands remain limited

Just 61 refugees and migrants arrived at the islands of the northeastern Aegean by late Thursday, Greek authourities said.



Of those arrivals, 24 people reached northern Lesvos and 37 disembarked in Samos.

This is a sharp decresase compared with previous days when thousands of people crossed the sea to reach the Greek islands, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he would no longer stop migrants from leaving the country.

The announcement was made despite a 2016 EU deal with Turkey that called for Ankara to halt the flow of Europe-bound migrants and refugees in exchange for up to 6 billion euros in aid for Syrian refugees on its territory, fast-track EU membership and visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens.