New measures against coronavirus include tax dealings via mail, phone

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) has announced that transactions with the tax office, customs and the General Chemical State Laboratory of Greece will be carried out strictly via mail or by phone as of Monday.

According to the decision by IAPR chief Giorgos Pitsilis, to be published in the Government Gazette, people must visit these services in person only if absolutely necessary.

The list of relevant e-mail addresses and public service telephone numbers for use during the period of the coronavirus emergency were to be posted on the IAPR website (www.aade.gr) on Sunday night.