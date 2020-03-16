Ferries moored due to high winds

Ships remained moored in ports around much of the country on Monday as winds at sea reached up to 9 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Authorities imposed a ban on ferries departing from Piraeus for the islands of the Cyclades, Crete and the Dodecanese. Ferries were also banned from leaving the ports of Rafina and Lavrio.



Ferry connections for the Saronic islands continued while the route linking Perama, Paloukia and Salamina was suspended.

Several other ferry services were suspended across the country including Agia Marina-Nea Styra, Akritsa-Aidipsos, Kavala-Prinos, Alexandroupoli-Samothraki and Rio-Antirrio.

Passengers scheduled to travel by ferry on Monday were advised to contact the local port authority and travel agency to check for possible changes or cancellations due to the bad weather.