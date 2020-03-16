Greek Orthodox Church agrees to suspend daily services, rituals over coronavirus

The Holy Synod, the ruling body of Greece’s Orthodox Church, agreed on Monday to suspend all daily services and rituals for an indefinite period as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

From March 22 to April 11, Sunday services will continue but will be “simple” and last for only one hour, it said.

The Holy Synod did not explicitly prohibit the attendance of the faithful on Sunday, but said it is discouraging it, urging vulnerable people to stay home.

Following a five-hour meeting on Monday evening, bishops also decided that churches will remain open only for private prayers and that weddings, christenings are postponed indefinitely.

Funerals will be held in close family circle.