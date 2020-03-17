Coronavirus cases rise to 387 as fifth death reported

Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday announced 35 new coronavirus infections, bringing total to 387, adding that one more patient has died, pushing the death toll to five.

Tsiodras added that 14 people who had been treated after contracting the virus have been released.

The average age of the victims is 68 years old, Tsiodras added.

Addressing the same press conference, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that Greece has banned the entrance to any non-Greek or EU nationals in the country as of Thursday 6 a.m. unless it is for a 'very serious reason." Greeks or other European Union nationals arriving in the country are obliged to go into home quarantine for 14 days.