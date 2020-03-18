City of Athens closes all sports facilities

The Athens municipal authority on Wednesday announced the closure of all its sports facilities for the next two weeks at least.

The decision to close the capital’s open-air soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball and handball courts comes amid a crackdown on public gatherings and circulation to stem the coronavirus.

Athens’ indoor sports arenas and facilities have been closed since last week.

In its announcement on Wednesday, the City of Athens said it was acting on the recommendations of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).