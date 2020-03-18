ATHEX: Mixed day on bourse with banks falling

The Greek stock market experienced another mixed session on Wednesday, with the majority of stocks heading south, led by banks, while several blue chips withstood the pressure to continue the rebound they had begun on Tuesday. The ban on short-selling until April 24 is set to contain the volatility recently observed at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 487.35 points, shedding 0.93 percent from Tuesday’s 491.94 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.12 percent to 1,176.08 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.70 percent.

Τhe banks index slumped 7.99 percent, as National tumbled up 11.38 percent, Alpha sank 9.99 percent, Piraeus declined 4.95 percent and Eurobank parted with 4.88 percent. OTE telecom advanced 7.49 percent and Titan Cement grew 5.06 percent.

In total 48 stocks reported gains, 55 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 20 sessions, amounting to 60 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 98 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 2.24 percent to close at 47.96 points.