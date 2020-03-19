Greek PM announces more financial aid, bonus for health workers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced an additional 3 billion euros in measures to prop up the economy and help workers whose jobs are at risk as a result of shutdown measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

In a televised address, Mitsotakis also hailed the European Central Bank’s decision to include Greece in its 750-billion-euro emergency bond buyback scheme, while stressing the government’s commitment to stay on the path of growth despite the challenges.

Mitsotakis said that the additional funds being earmarked from the revised budget will go toward expanding an 800-euro benefit for workers who lose their jobs due to businesses closing down, to those working for companies who suffer significant financial losses over the course of the health crisis.

He also said that health and civil protection workers on the frontline of the battle against the new coronavirus will receive a special Easter bonus, while assuring private sector workers that their holiday bonus will be paid as usual.