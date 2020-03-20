Efforts underway to repatriate Greeks stranded abroad

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya discussed on Thursday ways to repatriate their respective citizens with special flights over the next few days as restrictions on travel tightened amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Several Greek citizens are stranded in Spain and countries of South America, while Spaniards currently in Greece are looking for ways to return to their country as Athens has banned flights to Spain.

At the same time, the Greek Embassy in Warsaw on Thursday announced that Aegean Airlines has scheduled a special flight for Greeks in Poland, to depart on Saturday for Greece at 1.25 p.m. local time (12:25 pm Athens time).

The embassy’s announcement added that the Warsaw Airport (Lotnisko Chopina-Okecie) will be open from 10 a.m. local time, to allow for the last-minute purchase of tickets for those interested on boarding the flight or anyone who has not yet contacted Aegean Airlines.

Anyone wishing to buy a last-minute ticket can forward their name and telephone number to the Embassy's email address at gremb.war@mfa.gr by Friday, March 20, 1 p.m. Strict priority will be kept.