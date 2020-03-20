NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Farmers markets, supermarket admissions being restricted

TAGS: Coronavirus, Shopping

As the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to eight and the number of infections to 495 on Friday, the government announced fresh measures to protect the public from the rapidly spreading epidemic.

One of several measures announced at a press conference by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias was the restriction of farmers markets, a mainstay for many Greek households.

He said that no markets will take place on Saturday and that as of Monday they would be halved in size as sellers enter a weekly rotation program and maintain a distance of at least 5 meters between stalls.

Hardalias also said that measures at supermarkets will be tightened from Monday, with the minimum amount of space allotted per shopper raised to 15 square meters from the current 10.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 