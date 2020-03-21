NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lesvos arsonists identified

TAGS: Migration, Crime

Police on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos were over the weekend seeking three foreign nationals who have been identified as the perpetrators behind a fire that broke out earlier this month at a facility for refugees operated by a Swiss non-governmental organization.

The March 7 fire destroyed the facility, which contained education and recreation facilities for migrants, but caused no injuries. Of the three suspects being sought, one – a 59-year-old man – has a Greek passport, according to police who traced the alleged perpetrators using footage from surveillance cameras of businesses in the area.

They believe that the 59-year-old used his car to transfer the two other suspects to the facility on the night of the fire. He has allegedly confessed to his role in the arson.

