Poll: Most Greeks worry coronavirus will derail the economy

Most Greeks worry that the coronavirus outbreak will derail the economy, according to a new poll which also found that the majority backs measures announced by the government to soften the impact of the epidemic on their economic situation.

Eighty-three percent said that they were “worried” or “very worried” about the coronavirus which has so far claimed 19 lives.

According to the survey, 94 percent said they believe that the pandemic will have a negative effect on business activity in Greece, while 54 percent said they were “rather” or “certainly pessimistic” about the course of the Greek economy.

Asked about their personal economic situation in light of the pandemic, 51 percent said they were pessimistic about the future.

However, 73 percent said that measures taken by the conservative administration to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis were “in the right direction.”

The survey was carried out between March 15-17 by Pulse-RC on behalf of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EVEA).

