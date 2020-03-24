Gov't announces changes to supermarket hours, no more Sunday opening

The govenrment on Tuesday announced changes to supermarket opening hours, which had been extended to respond to additional demand amid restrictions on movement imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

The opening of supermarkets on Sundays had been broadly denounced by labor groups as an unacceptable burden on supermarket workers.