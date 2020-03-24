NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Gov't announces changes to supermarket hours, no more Sunday opening

TAGS: Retail, Coronavirus

The govenrment on Tuesday announced changes to supermarket opening hours, which had been extended to respond to additional demand amid restrictions on movement imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

As of Thursday, supermarkets will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. 

The opening of supermarkets on Sundays had been broadly denounced by labor groups as an unacceptable burden on supermarket workers. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 