Greek PM delivers message of unity on anniversary

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the country’s war of independence against Ottoman rule sending a message of unity and resilience in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.



“The enemy is now the pandemic and against it we will parade our strength and unity,” Mitsotakis said.

“Only united nations can overcome difficulties. No social construct can stand without the foundation of Health. And no citizen can be well if others around [him or her] are not well.”

The prime minister called on citizens to honor the national anniversary by staying at home, stressing that “the chieftains and flame throwers or our times are doctors and nurses: The heroes in white and green. It is incumbent on us to arm them with the munitions that save lives. And give them strength and bolster their spirit by obeying their instructions.”