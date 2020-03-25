Tsipras cautions Turkey over provocations, urges ‘bold decisions’ on coronavirus

In a message on the anniversary of the 1821 uprising against Ottoman rule, leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras issued a call for unity in the face of Turkish provocations against Greece’s territorial integrity.

“Greek men and women will stand united in the defense of our national rights and international law,” said Tsipras, describing the 1821 War of Independence as “a source of inspiration in the struggles for freedom and justice.”

The former prime minister also called for European sanctions against Turkey over unilateral acts such as its delineation of maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Turkey must realize that if there is no respect, there can be no dialogue,” he said.

The SYRIZA leader also called for measures to minimize the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on public health and social cohesion.

“The government must wage a battle in Europe [in support of] bold decisions against neoliberal recipes,” said Tsipras while cautioning against a “return to the unfair policies which led to the recent painful economic crisis.”

