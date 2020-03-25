KAS clears way for demolitions inside former Elliniko airport

Another obstacle to the mixed-use development of the former Athens airport at Elliniko was lifted on Wednesday, after the state’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) unanimously decided to allow the investor to demolish numerous buildings in the park.

The decision will affect 958 “volumes” inside the plot of the former airport which include 450 buildings, facilities, supporting infrastructure and other types of construction.

The 13 listed buildings in the park, including the former East Terminal building designed between 1960 and 1969 by Finnish architect Eero Saarinen, are not affected by the decision.