Aegean emergency flight to repatriate Greek citizens from Turkey Thursday

Greece will repatriate its citizens and third-country nationals with Greek residence permits from Turkey on Thursday afternoon, the country’s Consulate General in Istanbul announced Wednesday.

An Aegean emergency flight will depart from Istanbul’s Airport at 5.20 p.m. (Ankara time), but passengers are asked to be at the airport by 3 p.m. local time, at the latest.

The consulate said the airline will contact those who have requested to be on that flight with details of the individual payment procedures and related matters.