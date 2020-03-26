BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Fraport Greece, Copelouzos Group, Stoiximan donate thousands of surgical masks

TAGS: Business, Health

Fraport Greece and Copelouzos Group, in a joint donation shared equally by the two companies, on Thursday announced that they will give 500,000 surgical masks to support the Greek health system in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All the staff of Fraport Greece and Copelouzos Group thank all those working in the health sector and civil prtoection for their contribution to society as a whole," said the announcement.

In a seperate donation, betting firm Stoiximan said it delivered 250,000 surgical masks to the Health Ministry.

