Fraport Greece, Copelouzos Group, Stoiximan donate thousands of surgical masks

Fraport Greece and Copelouzos Group, in a joint donation shared equally by the two companies, on Thursday announced that they will give 500,000 surgical masks to support the Greek health system in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All the staff of Fraport Greece and Copelouzos Group thank all those working in the health sector and civil prtoection for their contribution to society as a whole," said the announcement.

In a seperate donation, betting firm Stoiximan said it delivered 250,000 surgical masks to the Health Ministry.